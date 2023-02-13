Open in App
Leader Telegram

East-Current Conditions

By Accuweather,

9 days ago

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, February 13, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany, NY;Mostly clear;28;NNE;1;80%

Asheville, NC;Clear;37;N;3;75%

Atlanta, GA;Clear;38;NW;3;83%

Atlantic City, NJ;Cloudy;40;NNE;12;94%

Baltimore, MD;Cloudy;42;NNW;4;63%

Birmingham, AL;Clear;37;NNW;1;71%

Boston, MA;Cloudy;38;NE;2;67%

Bridgeport, CT;Mostly cloudy;41;NE;4;52%

Buffalo, NY;Clear;21;WSW;1;94%

Burlington, VT;Clear;28;NNE;3;81%

Caribou, ME;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;71%

Charleston, SC;Partly cloudy;49;W;6;80%

Charleston, WV;Clear;30;E;1;68%

Charlotte, NC;Clear;42;WNW;3;77%

Cleveland, OH;Clear;39;SW;12;52%

Columbia, SC;Clear;43;WNW;4;86%

Columbus, OH;Mostly clear;29;W;1;62%

Concord, NH;Cloudy;24;NNE;9;74%

Detroit, MI;Partly cloudy;36;SW;3;64%

Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;3;68%

Hartford, CT;Mostly cloudy;37;NNE;2;56%

Indianapolis, IN;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;2;43%

Jackson, MS;Clear;38;Calm;0;79%

Jacksonville, FL;Mostly cloudy;49;W;4;76%

Knoxville, TN;Fog;34;Calm;0;100%

Lexington, KY;Clear;29;WNW;1;58%

Louisville, KY;Partly cloudy;31;NW;1;74%

Memphis, TN;Clear;40;SSW;5;57%

Miami, FL;Cloudy;64;WNW;6;71%

Mobile, AL;Clear;46;NNW;2;72%

Montgomery, AL;Clear;41;WNW;1;74%

Mt. Washington, NH;Clear;25;W;25;54%

Nashville, TN;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;69%

New York, NY;Cloudy;44;NE;13;37%

Newark, NJ;Cloudy;41;NNE;4;57%

Norfolk, VA;Rain;42;NNW;7;95%

Orlando, FL;Clear;54;WNW;20;63%

Philadelphia, PA;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;4;65%

Pittsburgh, PA;Clear;30;N;1;73%

Portland, ME;Cloudy;34;NNE;3;81%

Providence, RI;Showers;39;NNE;3;70%

Raleigh, NC;Mostly cloudy;42;NW;3;97%

Richmond, VA;Mostly cloudy;38;NNW;6;94%

Savannah, GA;Partly cloudy;48;W;6;77%

Tampa, FL;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;80%

Toledo, OH;Mostly clear;39;SW;6;54%

Vero Beach, FL;Clear;57;NW;13;74%

Washington, DC;Showers;39;NNW;4;80%

Wilmington, DE;Cloudy;40;NNE;6;69%

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

