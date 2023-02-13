East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, February 13, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Mostly clear;28;NNE;1;80%
Asheville, NC;Clear;37;N;3;75%
Atlanta, GA;Clear;38;NW;3;83%
Atlantic City, NJ;Cloudy;40;NNE;12;94%
Baltimore, MD;Cloudy;42;NNW;4;63%
Birmingham, AL;Clear;37;NNW;1;71%
Boston, MA;Cloudy;38;NE;2;67%
Bridgeport, CT;Mostly cloudy;41;NE;4;52%
Buffalo, NY;Clear;21;WSW;1;94%
Burlington, VT;Clear;28;NNE;3;81%
Caribou, ME;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;71%
Charleston, SC;Partly cloudy;49;W;6;80%
Charleston, WV;Clear;30;E;1;68%
Charlotte, NC;Clear;42;WNW;3;77%
Cleveland, OH;Clear;39;SW;12;52%
Columbia, SC;Clear;43;WNW;4;86%
Columbus, OH;Mostly clear;29;W;1;62%
Concord, NH;Cloudy;24;NNE;9;74%
Detroit, MI;Partly cloudy;36;SW;3;64%
Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;3;68%
Hartford, CT;Mostly cloudy;37;NNE;2;56%
Indianapolis, IN;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;2;43%
Jackson, MS;Clear;38;Calm;0;79%
Jacksonville, FL;Mostly cloudy;49;W;4;76%
Knoxville, TN;Fog;34;Calm;0;100%
Lexington, KY;Clear;29;WNW;1;58%
Louisville, KY;Partly cloudy;31;NW;1;74%
Memphis, TN;Clear;40;SSW;5;57%
Miami, FL;Cloudy;64;WNW;6;71%
Mobile, AL;Clear;46;NNW;2;72%
Montgomery, AL;Clear;41;WNW;1;74%
Mt. Washington, NH;Clear;25;W;25;54%
Nashville, TN;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;69%
New York, NY;Cloudy;44;NE;13;37%
Newark, NJ;Cloudy;41;NNE;4;57%
Norfolk, VA;Rain;42;NNW;7;95%
Orlando, FL;Clear;54;WNW;20;63%
Philadelphia, PA;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;4;65%
Pittsburgh, PA;Clear;30;N;1;73%
Portland, ME;Cloudy;34;NNE;3;81%
Providence, RI;Showers;39;NNE;3;70%
Raleigh, NC;Mostly cloudy;42;NW;3;97%
Richmond, VA;Mostly cloudy;38;NNW;6;94%
Savannah, GA;Partly cloudy;48;W;6;77%
Tampa, FL;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;80%
Toledo, OH;Mostly clear;39;SW;6;54%
Vero Beach, FL;Clear;57;NW;13;74%
Washington, DC;Showers;39;NNW;4;80%
Wilmington, DE;Cloudy;40;NNE;6;69%
