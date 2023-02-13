NFL-Kelce brothers share the love after bittersweet Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz., Feb 12 (Reuters) - The sibling rivalry that captivated NFL fans came to a close on Sunday as Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs overcame his brother Jason's Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57.

The Kelces were the first brothers to play against each other at a Super Bowl and days of good-natured ribbing gave way to genuine affection as 33-year-old tight end Travis came out on top at State Farm Stadium.

Travis, who had 81 receiving yards and a touchdown, told reporters he was left with a strange feeling after getting the win over his brother's team.

"There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," he said. "You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage, but it’s a weird feeling."

The pair exchanged an embrace on the field as the confetti flew for the Chiefs, who won their second Super Bowl in four years.

"There’s nothing I can say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season," Travis told reporters.

Their mother, Donna Kelce, had become a fan favorite and was sitting next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the game.

Both brothers had previously earned a Super Bowl ring - Jason with the Eagles in 2018 and Travis with the Chiefs three years ago - but with bragging rights on the line there was no lack of motivation.

"It's hard to get here," Jason told reporters. "Obviously would have liked to win but (I'm) happy for Trav."

