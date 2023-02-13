Open in App
Laura, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least one taken to hospital after house fire in Miami Co.

By WHIO Staff,

8 days ago
At least one person was taken to the hospital after firefighters in Miami County were called to a fire in Laura late Sunday night.

Medics and firefighters were called to the 100 block of East Pike Street around 11:58 p.m., according to Miami County Regional dispatch.

Firefighters at the scene told our crews at least one person was taken to an area hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown and further information has not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

