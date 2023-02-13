Open in App
Kansas City, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KCPD officer struck by gunfire outside department headquarters

By Addi Weakley,

9 days ago
A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer was struck by gunfire Sunday night, per the department.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. just outside the KCPD Headquarters at 1125 Locust Street.

After being shot, the officer was transported to an area hospital. The victim is said to be in stable condition as the injury is non-life-threatening.

Police report the source of the gunfire was unknown and there is no suspect information at this time.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

