Gen-Z is creating a new language for love on TikTok, from looking out for 'red flags' to having 'unlimited rizz'

TikTok has become many Gen-Zs' go-to place for relationship advice. We Are/Getty Images

From "red flags" to having "W rizz", Gen-Z has created their own way of talking about romance.

TikTok is where many of these terms are popularized by Gen-Z.

A list of five new dating terms Gen-Z has coined on TikTok.

Love can be hard to navigate, especially if you don't speak the language.

Especially in the modern dating world where we're often flooded with an overwhelming number of choices and conflicting advice on how to find love.

But Gen-Z has found a way to work through all the noise by creating their very own language for love. They are using this to better discuss romance, especially on Tiktok, where relationship anecdotes and romance guides are rife.

Here are the top five terms you need to know to understand " #datingtok ".

1. Soft-launching

To "soft-launch" a person would typically mean to discreetly post someone you are dating on social media. The post would make it impossible for others to identify the person you're seeing. A popular example includes taking a photo of two meals without the other person in full-sight.

Soft-launching is often used by couples that are yet to be official and do not want to leave any concrete trace of the relationship online. This is often to protect themselves in case it doesn't work out.

2. Situationship

A "situationship" describes an ambiguous romantic relationship where both people have feelings for each other but don't want (or see a need) to have it clearly defined.

Situationships are frequently characterized by "dating, but not really". Here, couples are spending time together and doing things that would typically be classfied as dating, but have no interest in putting a label on it.

3. Rizz

The term "rizz" was first coined by Twitch streamers Kai Cenat, Silky, and Duke Dennis in 2021. Since then it has been used all over the internet, with videos tagged #rizz gathering a total of 7.5 billion views.

The word came from "charisma" (kuh-riz-muh), and is typically used in romance to refer to the effortless ability to attract a potential partner.

Other versions of the word have also gotten popular on the internet recently. The top ones include "W rizz", "rizzaard of Oz", and "unlimited rizz", all of which broadly refer to being very charismatic and charming.

4. Shooting your shot

This phrase can broadly be understood as expressing romantic interest, such as hitting on someone. But "shooting your shot" doesn't necessarily have to be overt, it can also be done subtly.

A classic example of shooting your shot in the modern dating scene would be "sliding" into someone's DMs on Instagram.

In a nutshell, this term can be used to refer to any attempt at forming a connection with a potential romantic partner, successful or not.

5. Red/Green Flags

Flags are used to refer to behaviors or traits that indicate whether a person may be a good romantic partner or not. Red flags are behaviors categorized as "warning signs", while green flags are the opposite.

Initially used to mean ambiguous intuition or a gut feeling, the flags are now used to refer to a person's specific behaviors and characteristics.

A list of 62 dating green flags that indicate you may have found the one were listed out by Justin Myers last month in The Guardian. This included things like being witty without being mean and not being afraid to look silly.

Insider has listed a few common red flags to look out for, such as constant put-downs and being unwilling to compromise.