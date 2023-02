"The Medical Menu has shrunk." Not only that, says Newington's Fine Fettle dispensary. It's out of options for dealing with the problem.

Other dispensaries, including Trulieve in Bristol, say they are also painfully aware of the limited availability of legal medical marijuana products in Connecticut, ever since weed sales for recreation use became legal.

Some dispensaries, including Stamford's Curaleaf, say they are giving priority to medical patients over recreational tokers.