KCPD officer injured in downtown shooting during Super Bowl; shooter unknown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after an officer was injured Sunday in a shooting downtown during the Super Bowl.

Police said just before 9:30 p.m. at KCPD Headquarters, near 11th and Locusts streets, an officer was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A KCPD spokesperson initially said the “source of the gunshot is unknown,” and police do not have any suspect information at this time.

On Monday, KC police said they believe this might be connected to a shots fired incident near 17th and Locust that happened around the same time. Detectives said multiple shots were fired in that area, leading to building damage.

Police believe there were likely people in that area who were involved or who witnessed the shooting.

Thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans were downtown Sunday night as the Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Detectives are asking anyone in this area or with information to call KCPD Det. Sarah Bedell at 816-413-2413 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kansas City police said there is a reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

