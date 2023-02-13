Two events planned for coming weeks

Residents from Bertie and surrounding counties will have the opportunity to travel back in time on Saturday, Feb. 25 as two major county nonprofit organizations are hosting tasteful events.

While Black History celebrations continue throughout the month, this year’s Historic Hope Plantation Black History Month presentation will be held at the Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center. It’s the 29th annual celebration. The lectures — there are two — begin at 10 a.m.

“Plantations, Fields and Churches: Challenges of Writing African-American History under Slavery” will be presented and discussed by Dr. David Ballew.

Ballew is a professor of history at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, where he resides with his wife, Jurate. His teaching and research interests include African-American history and folklore and the influences of Horror fiction and movies on American popular culture.

Michelle Lanier will present the second topic, “What Stories have been Untold or Under-told”.

Lanier is a folklorist, documentarian and teacher, as well as North Carolina’s first African American director of the Division of State historic Sites.

Lanier served as the first executive director of North Carolina’s African American Heritage Commission, which strives to preserve, promote and protect the state’s African American history, arts and culture for all people. With roots in North Carolina on both sides of her family, she has familial ties to Historic Stagville, the state’s African American Music Trail, the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum (Palmer Memorial Institute), Black Wall Street and many of the state’s historically black colleges and universities.

The historian received her undergraduate degree at Spelman College under the renowned Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole. Her graduate degree, in Folklore, with an emphasis on African Diaspora and Black Southern life, was attained at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Her career in cultural heritage preservation began with community-based work in Orange, Durham and Alamance counties and continued through her work as an educator at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University.

She began working as curator of multicultural initiatives for the Division of State Historic Sites in 2006. In 2008, with a team of colleagues, she helped to create, by general statute, the state’s African American Heritage Commission (AAHC).

From 2012 to present she has served as a member of the senior staff of the N.C. Arts Council, where the AAHC is based. Her work has taken her to Panama and Ghana to document African Diaspora funerary traditions, and her ethnographic work in a Carolina Gullah community led to her role as a liaison to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor.

Lanier continues to use her background as a folklorist, public historian, documentary educator, oral historian, and cultural preservationist to connect communities to the rich and transformative power of North Carolina’s African American heritage.

The lectures are free to the public. A luncheon buffet is available from 12:30-1:30 p.m. for $15 per person. One must register in advance for the lunch no later than Feb. 19 by calling 252-794-3140 or emailing info@hopeplantation.org.

The second event of the day, highlighting “A Taste of History” is the Blue Jay Recreation Center’s culinary extravaganza beginning at noon.

This is an event not to be missed. The Blue Jay Recreation Center members will be preparing chitterlings, crackling, crackling bread, salty herring along with BBQ Pork, beans, collards and pig’s feet. Indian tribal dishes will also be celebrated and available along with local honey.

“We are looking forward to a large crowd,” said Blue Jay Recreation Center President Ron Rascoe. “We are going to also have Indian tribal dishes and celebrations. It’s going to be a great day.”

A Taste of History begins at noon on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Blue Jay Recreation Center is located at 1653 Indian Woods Road near Windsor.

For more information contact Ronald Rascoe , 252-799-8993.