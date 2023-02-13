Time to roll up our sleeves...

The first month of the year is in the books. The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce is excited for the next few months as opportunities will present themselves. We must make the best of the opportunities that present themselves to us as a Chamber and a community.

This past Friday, Steve Biggs served his last day as our economic director of Bertie County. He is going across the river to Martin County to serve in the same capacity as he did in Bertie. Unfortunately, we could not afford to keep him as Martin County gave him a substantial raise. As a poor county with limited resources that seems to happen to us too many times.

We lose teachers that we have just hired every year to surrounding counties. We lose superintendents to other communities. We really need to hang on to Dr. Otis Smallwood, by the way. We lost our Bertie County Agricultural Extension Agent Jarette Hurry just over a year ago and Sheila Powell of extension this past year. Now Jarette Hurry, we may not have been to keep regardless of how much money we had as love was in the air. We need to keep what we have and attract more.

Biggs was on the board of directors of the Chamber when I was hired ten years ago. I have been a member of the Bertie County Economic Development Board since that time, which works with the economic director and meets with him once a month.

First hand, I have seen the work that Steve has put into his job, for the Chamber and for Bertie County. He will be missed and must be replaced wisely.

Part of the difficulty of the economic development job is that our area has a real labor shortage. Perdue, for example, has had to go to the extreme of hiring workers through a third party that helps move people to Bertie County. Bertie Correctional Institute is so under-employed that they are nowhere near their capacity for inmates because they could fill a hundred jobs tomorrow if the workers could magically appear.

Across the country and the State of North Carolina everyone is dealing with a labor shortage. But Bertie County had a labor shortage before Covid-19 hit with the consequences in the workforce that were a direct result. Forty-seven million workers left the labor force in the United States during 2021 year. That is the largest amount on record in the United States.

Bertie County has consistently had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state of North Carolina. The workers just are not available here.

What does this mean? We must keep all the workers that we can right here. We must attract nearby workers to work here. We must attract far away workers here and we must raise our own children to be workers in our community and not somewhere else.

Easily said and not easily done. I do not have a magic elixir to solve this problem. All I can say is let’s roll up our sleeves and go to work.