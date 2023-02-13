Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

Restaurants and bars see peak in business on Super Bowl Sunday

By Alani Letang,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ru0HT_0klP0jhN00

SAN DIEGO — It was a good day for many San Diego businesses as Super Bowls fans spent time watching the big game at bars and restaurants.

“It’s a big win for Kansas City and a big win for San Diego,” said Josh Yazdian, a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Have you heard of the ‘Super Flush’?

“Incredible, incredible, best game I’ve ever seen, best team I’ve ever seen. Pat Mahomes is the best quarterback ever, what can we say,” said Mike Geist, a Kansas City native.

Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles putting out an electric final match-up. The game was neck and neck for the most part.

“A lot of stress, a lot of depression, but mostly joy in the end, so it was all worth it,” Geist said.

Fans each had something worth remembering about the game.

“The bolden touchdown you get a defensive touchdown that swings the whole game, so that was huge for us,” Geist said.

Yazdian added, “besides Rihanna at halftime, I always wanted to be a quarterback so watching them go head to head it was a battle but they won it.”

“It went great today, especially at the end it was fun,” said Martin Blair, co-owner of the Kansas City Barbeque in downtown San Diego.

Kansas City Barbeque owners Cindy and Martin Blair have been in business for 40 years and know what it takes to pull off Super Bowl Sunday. They brought in the reinforcement of more staff and extra deep fryers.

Cindy said, “people come in all at once, they want everything all at once and you need to be ready for that.”

Plus prepping all the food.

San Diego puppies featured on winning Puppy Bowl 2023 team

“That’s the tricky part, particularly us we are meat-centric all the meat takes a while. Overnight our briskets and our pork butts take 12 to 14 hours. You have to plan ahead you can’t throw something on at the last minute if you are running out,” Cindy said.

Hard to spot but there was a lone Eagles fan in the sea of red and gold.

“I’ll give it up,” said Phil Mayes, an Eagles fan.

“I won’t fight you,” said his podcast partner Victoria Klausing.

However, it was a friendly rivalry in the end.

“I’m upset but you know what fly eagles fly all day every day baby. I ain’t mad at us, see you all next year,”  Mayes said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
These celebrities have ties to the San Diego area
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
Guns N’ Roses making tour stop in San Diego
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
San Diego among top bachelorette party destinations: survey
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Tide pools to visit in San Diego
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
5 brunch spots with a view in San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Nearly 24-hour food hall opens in Pacific Beach
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Coastal residents have mixed reactions to strong winter storm
San Diego, CA3 hours ago
Robot helps create Snapdragon Stadium field
San Diego, CA5 days ago
This award-winning Greek restaurant is now open in San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Del Mar beachfront property owners preparing for storm
Del Mar, CA7 hours ago
San Diego-based rapper killed in Clairemont park shooting, family says
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Things to do in San Diego this weekend
San Diego, CA4 days ago
7 quiet and easy San Diego trails for non-hikers
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Lucky alert: A Powerball ticket sold in Chula Vista is worth over $1.8M
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
Home Depot jobs: More than 100 positions available in San Diego area
San Diego, CA8 hours ago
Vista skateboarders with 6-feet-tall backyard ramps must now pay up
Vista, CA1 day ago
After Presidents’ Day, San Diego area could get 4 straight days of wet weather
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Man airlifted to hospital after fall from Black’s Beach cliff
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Local groups make San Diego coast more resilient as Tijuana sewer spill ends
San Diego, CA3 days ago
San Diego among 16 CA cities to receive Cannabis Equity Grant
San Diego, CA2 days ago
The latest scoop: Salt & Straw ice cream shop opening at Westfield UTC
San Diego, CA4 days ago
El Cajon police offers $25K incentive for experienced officers to join
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
USPS to roll out new skateboard stamps
San Diego, CA13 hours ago
Pothole problems showing progress in San Diego: City officials
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Damaging winds, low snow and frigid air may lead to delays, dangerous travel
San Diego, CA3 hours ago
Mall roof jumper comes down after hours-long standoff with police
San Diego, CA1 day ago
1 killed, 1 injured in fiery Rancho Santa Fe crash
Rancho Santa Fe, CA14 hours ago
Group burglarize two shops in University Heights
San Diego, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy