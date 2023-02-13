Open in App
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Super Bowl, Valentine's Day help midtown Sacramento bars and restaurants thrive

By Brady Halbleib,

9 days ago

Sacramento businesses prep for big profits during Super Bowl, Valentine's Day 01:56

SACRAMENTO -- Two big events just two days apart have Sacramento restaurants gearing up for a boost in patrons. First, was this Sunday's Super Bowl, and then Valentine's Day on Tuesday.

Zocalo midtown was busy with patrons  Sunday night, but nothing compared to what they're expecting on Valentine's Day.

The restaurant will decorate for the holiday and plans to offer a four-course meal. Nolan Sarabia, manager for Zocalo, said preparations take place months in advance.

"We want to make sure the restaurant is nice and beautiful with roses and decorations and all that good stuff. It definitely takes a village to make sure it all comes through," Sarabia said.

Meanwhile, Tropics Ale House on J St., known for its pizza, wings and beer, celebrated one of its busiest days of the year.

"The environment is really fun. I love working football. Everyone is in a good mood. Everyone is drinking and having a good time. It's a part of the job I really like," manager Jocilyn Cano said.

Zocalo said they are almost fully booked for Valentine's Day and encourage customers to call and ask for available times.

