Davis, CA
CBS Sacramento

Brawl on the basketball court leaves 2 UC Davis players, assistant coach suspended

By CBS13 Staff,

9 days ago

UC Davis players, assistant coach suspended after fight during basketball game 00:46

DAVIS — Two players and the UC Davis assistant basketball coach were suspended after a brawl broke out on the court.

UC Davis player Ty Johnson and UC Santa Barbara player Andre Kelly got tangled on a rebound and Kelly pushed Johnson to the floor.

When he got up, both players started to shove each other. The brawl moved toward the stands and forced people to move.

Both Johson and Kelly were ejected from the game and are suspended for their next game. UC Davis also suspended their assistant coach for his involvement in the scuffle.

Both UC Davis and the Big West released statements Sunday.

"We have high expectations for our coaches and student-athletes, and we will hold accountable those who fail to meet our expectations," UC Davis Athletic Director Rocko DeLuca said.

Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly said:

"As we continually review with our membership, unsportsmanlike and unprofessional conduct is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, staff and fans is always a top priority in The Big West."

