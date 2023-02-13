College Board delivers late punch, Biden employs fear, Legislators finish fixes

It’s Monday, Feb. 13, and as we watched for the first time two Black quarterbacks entertain us with an amazing Super Bowl performance, we’re still seeing the fight over the future of African American history play out in Florida.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

College Board has regrets, then goes on offensive: In an unusual late-Saturday letter, the College Board released a hard-hitting denouncement of the Florida Department of Education, saying the state used the Advanced Placement course on African American history to advance a “false and politically motivated charge,” slander their work, inaccurately take credit for changes to the course and exploit the boards’ courtesy “for their political agenda.” It said the board was “naive” it didn’t publicize Florida’s course rejection in September, and noted that FLDOE’s letter misspelled the word “African.”

Biden talks seniors and Medicaid: After the State of the Union speech last week, President Joe Biden flew to Tampa to tout the accomplishments of his administration and use the same political tool employed by Republicans with their “defund the police” rhetoric — fear. In the state with the largest percentage of senior voters, his team distributed copies of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s plan to sunset and force cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security. Biden’s tactic is intended to get Republicans to talk about policy instead of culture wars and warn elders to worry about the future of Social Security and Medicare under Republicans.

ARCHIVO - El expresidente Donald Trump habla en un evento de campaña en la Cámara de Representantes de Carolina del Sur, el 28 de enero de 2023, en Columbia, Carolina del Sur. (Foto AP/Alex Brandon, archivo) Alex Brandon/AP

DeSantis’ balancing act: Of the many challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis would face in a hypothetical presidential bid, few are thornier than figuring out how best respond to former President Donald Trump’s often personal and baseless attacks. Last week, DeSantis shot back at the latest barrage of criticisms from Trump, arguing that he was focused on delivering results for Florida and not trying to “smear other Republicans.”

Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, and Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud, voice a “No” vote to an amendment on a bill about migrant transportation during an Appropriations Committee meeting, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Knott Building at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Phil Sears/AP

Special fix-flaws session: The special legislative session finished last week and it appeared to be a “greatest hits” of DeSantis’ top controversies over the last year. Instead of treading new ground, legislators focused on amending or expanding the governor’s priorities and fixing flaws in legislation related to migrant flights, voter fraud and Disney.

Jesús Guillén, second from the left, gives a thumb-up while boarding a bus outside a hotel in San Antonio on Sept. 20, where he stayed waiting for a Vertol-chartered flight that was eventually canceled. His duffel bag was purchased by the company and given to him in preparation for the flight. Carl Juste/cjuste@miamiherald.com

The migrant fix: Legislators removed all restrictions on the governor’s ability to relocate migrants, allowing him to spend the $10 million they authorized last year to move people anywhere in the country and do it using no-bid contracts. Republican lawmakers acknowledged that they do not know how the administration plans to spend the money, but said expenses could include surveillance, reconnaissance and investigations, as well as feeding and housing migrants while they wait for a plane ride. Why was it a fix? A pile of lawsuits allege the governor may have violated the law, including when the state had to fly migrants into Florida before it moved them out. By changing the law, they hope to silence the lawsuits against the governor.

The sign outside the Reedy Creek Improvement District administrative office building is seen at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, the day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill dissolving the theme park’s special purpose district. The Reedy Creek Improvement District was created by state law in May 1967 to give the Walt Disney Company governmental control over the land in and around its central Florida theme parks. Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP

The Disney fix: After Disney opposed DeSantis on the “don’t say gay” bill, legislators used the session to put the governing board for Disney’s taxing district under the governor’s control. Why was this a fix? Because legislators dissolved the district last year without considering that the change could violate state law unless they handed over $1 billion in debt to local taxpayers. The new improvement district will leave the taxing district alone, allowing the company the same ability to issue tax-exempt bonds and save millions of dollars.

Robert Simpson, a Pahokee resident charged with voter fraud, holds the voter information card he received after registering to cast a ballot. Simpson said he didn’t know he was banned from voting because of a murder conviction. State and county officials didn’t realize either and allowed him to register. Alie Skowronski/askowronski@miamiherald.com

The voter fraud fix: Faced with a barrage of legal challenges, the Florida Legislature passed a bill to give the governor a leg up in court in voter fraud cases. What’s the fix? The law will clarify that statewide prosecutors may bring voting and voter registration-related charges against people instead of requiring them to be handled by local state attorneys. The change now means more former felons who voted after they were given voter ID cards from the state can be prosecuted.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

DeSantis’ pro-guns, no-guns stance: As the DeSantis campaign was planning to host his election night celebration at the Tampa Convention Center, the campaign wanted the center to prohibit guns from the venue – but they also didn’t want to be blamed for it, according to emails first reported by the Washington Post . The Post reported that guns were also banned at other campaign events, including one in Alachua and another hosted by Turning Point Action. When a gun-rights advocate handed out fliers in protest at one rally, he was arrested for trespassing.

Firearms without permits: The opposition to Florida’s proposed legislation to allow people to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training was expected from gun safety advocates. But at a hearing on the bill last week, there were just as many disgruntled Second Amendment supporters. They said the bill didn’t go far enough because it doesn’t allow for the visible carrying of a firearm. The Senate version of the bill would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training — but unlike the House bill, it includes several provisions aimed at continuing to make schools safer from shooters.

Dr. Marvin Dunn started “Teach the Truth” tours, which takes high school students, their parents, and teachers to the sites of some of the worst racial violence in Florida history. He’s seen here in a file photo from Nov. 13, 2021. The first tour took place on Jan. 8, 2021. Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald file

Choosing history lessons carefully: As confusion lingers over what parts of Black history will be off limits and what parts accepted in Florida classrooms, the Florida Department of Education last week clarified that the topic of reparations — offering financial restitution to the descendants of enslaved people — will not be banned. A DOE spokesperson said teachers may use the word “reparations,” but could not say what would be considered an acceptable discussion of the term or the reparations movement.

The FHSAA is considering asking female athletes invasive questions about their periods. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

High school menstrual questions nixed: The Florida High School Athletic Association walked back a controversial proposal to require female high school athletes to disclose information regarding their menstrual history, following scathing criticism from students, parents, advocacy organizations and some lawmakers.

Broward superintendent separation deal: The Broward County School Board agreed to pay Superintendent Vickie Cartwright almost $268,000 in severance , scrapping a part of the mutual agreement that would have kept her as a consultant for 60 days. She had been hired as the first woman superintendent of the nation’s sixth-largest school district but fired when the board switched and more DeSantis allies joined.

Halting clinical trials: Contrary to recommendations from major medical organizations, transgender youth in Florida seeking to start puberty blockers and hormone therapy will have no access to treatment in the state — not even in clinical trials — once a pending ban takes effect. The Board of Osteopathic Medicine last week removed an opportunity for minors diagnosed with gender dysphoria to receive nonsurgical gender-affirming care in clinical trials.

On Monday, February 6, 2023 Congresswomen Debbie Wasserman Schultz comforts Anabely Lopes, a Florida resident who had to leave the state for an abortion. Lopes will be her guest at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fatal defect, high-risk pregnancy: Anabely Lopes flew to Washington for an abortion last year after her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal birth defect, the pregnancy had become a high risk to her health, and Florida’s law prohibited abortions after 15 weeks. She attended Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

These power lines managed by FPL pass through Cooper City, Florida. Dave Wilson/dwilson@miamiherald.com

Justices question FPL rate settlement: Did regulators adequately justify the approval of a settlement t hat increased base electric rates for Florida Power & Light customers last year? That was the question before the Florida Supreme Court as it heard arguments in two challenges to the Florida Public Service Commission’s approval of the four-year settlement. The company is not accustomed to facing pushback, but justices grilled lawyers for the PSC, asking whether they should have done more to justify approval of the settlement.

A group of about 100 men from Haiti gather on a beach in the Upper Florida Keys Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Authorities say they arrived on an overloaded migrant sailboat. Contributed

After pause, migrant boat arrives: After weeks of a dramatic decline in the number of migrants arriving, an overloaded migrant sailboat with more than 100 people from Haiti arrived Thursday morning in the Florida Keys. The group is the first large migrant group to arrive in U.S. territorial waters in weeks, following a state and federal effort to try to stop boats at sea before they reach the island chain.

Shielding Nicaraguans from deportation: Hundreds of organizations sent a letter to Biden and top federal immigration leadership Friday asking for a redesignation of Temporary Protected Status for Nicaragua, which would shield thousands of Nicaraguans in the U.S. from deportation. The letter also comes the day after Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega released 222 political prisoners and they were allowed to enter through the parole program announced last month for Nicaragua, Haiti, Cuba and Venezuela.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, representing the Florida Sheriffs Association, speaks against limiting the powers of a future Miami-Dade sheriff once a state constitutional amendment requires Miami-Dade to have an elected sheriff at the start of 2025. Currently, the sheriff powers are held by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, pictured in the background at the meeting on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Douglas Hanks/dhanks@miamiherald.com

Judge halts fight over Miami-Dade sheriff: The constitutional fight over a future Miami-Dade County sheriff’s powers will have to wait until after the 2024 election, a judge ruled last week in a lawsuit brought against the county by the Florida Sheriffs Association. Miami-Dade commissioners voted to keep most of the county’s police force under the mayor’s authority ahead of a new Florida mandate to elect an independent sheriff in 2024. The sheriffs group sued , claiming the plan violated the powers assigned county sheriffs under the state Constitution.

The Havenick family’s Magic City Casino and Bonita Springs Poker Room filed suit against U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland, asking a federal court to enjoin the sports-betting portion of the state’s compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Miami

Magic City Casino deal approved: After a two-month delay and a revamped pitch for what is being called the largest casino deal in state history, the Florida Gaming Control Commission last week gave conditional approval to the sale of the gambling permit from Miami’s Magic City Casino to the Alabama-based Poarch Band of Creek Indians. The decision will allow the Havenick family to complete the sale of its casino to PCI Gaming Authority. A purchase price was not disclosed, but industry estimates are that the deal is valued at about $600 million.

A car pushes through floodwaters off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

South Florida gets majority of resiliency grants: South Florida is getting more than $180 million of the $275 million in state resiliency funds. The money will be used for bigger pipes, stronger stormwater pumps and higher canals to deal with rising sea levels as the region faces the highest risk to life and property value from the two feet of sea level rise expected in the state by 2060 .

ARCHIVO - El candidato republicano al tercer distrito del Congreso de Nueva York, George Santos, hace campaña frente a una tienda Stop and Shop, el sábado 5 de noviembre de 2022, en Glen Cove, Nueva York. Mary Altaffer/AP

George Santos’ Florida connection: You knew there had to be a connection to Florida for George Santos, perhaps Washington’s greatest fabulist. Before his’ life story began to unravel, the Republican congressman was just a dark-horse candidate frequenting Miami’s hippest restaurants and rubbing elbows on the water with campaign donors. He stayed at the swanky W South Beach hotel, ate at Nusr-Et in Miami, and enjoyed Miami Diner in Miami Beach. At least, that’s what his campaign finance reports suggest.

1/29/20—Anna Paulina Luna speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump in a parking lot at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on October 29, 2020. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Luna’s shift to the right: The Washington Post reports that one Florida member of Congress has a past that doesn’t match how she describes herself now. Before she was elected to represent Florida in Congress as Mexican American, Anna Paulina Luna described herself as either Middle Eastern, Jewish or Eastern European and expressed support for then-President Barack Obama. When she ran for Congress as a Republican last year, she had changed her last name, was advocating for gun rights, said she grew up in “low-income” neighborhoods and experienced a traumatizing “home invasion” when she was serving in the Air Force. But, the Post reports, “Luna’s account has come as a surprise to some friends and family who knew her before her ascent to the U.S. House this year.”

