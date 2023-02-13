Open in App
WIAA releases girls basketball brackets

By Matt Reynoldson,

9 days ago

(WFRV) – The Road to the Resch is on.

The WIAA released the girls basketball postseason brackets Sunday, with the tournament beginning with regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, February 21.

Division 1

Neenah earned the top seed in Sectional 1 with a 22-1 record, clinching at least a share of the FVA title with a win over Hortonville on Friday.

Hortonville has the No. 3 seed in Sectional 1, while fellow FVA team Kaukauna has a No. 3 seed in Sectional 2 with top-seeded Germantown.

Division 2

Two-time defending state champion Notre Dame earned a No. 1 seed with 21 straight victories, looking to return to state again after capturing gold balls in La Crosse in 2021 and at the Resch in 2022.

New London got a one-seed as well, highlighting Sectional 1.

Division 3

Top-ranked Freedom has a No. 1 seed after capturing the outright North Eastern Conference title on Friday. The Irish captured a silver ball last year now looks to win it all for the first time in program history.

Division 4

St. Mary Catholic has a No. 1 seed in Sectional 2, boasting a 21-1 record atop the Big East-North.

Laconia has a No. 1 seed in Sectional 4 and looks to return to state for the second year in a row after rolling through the Flyway Conference.

Division 5

Lourdes Academy is unblemished in conference play and gets a 1-seed as the champions of the Trailways-East, while 20-1 Sevastopol has a No. 2 seed.

