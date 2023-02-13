Open in App
San Antonio, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas man critically wounded after tasing off-duty officer outside restaurant

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

9 days ago
A Texas man was shot and critically wounded after taking an off-duty police officer’s stun gun and using it as he was being escorted out of a San Antonio restaurant, authorities said.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the chest around midnight Saturday by the off-duty Somerset Police officer, who was working security at the Twin Peaks restaurant-sports bar in San Antonio, WOAI-TV reported.

After a disturbance, the man was asked to leave, according to KENS-TV . When he refused, the 29-year-old off-duty officer began to escort him off the premises.

Police said the man and the group he was with were told to leave “for being intoxicated and belligerent,” KSAT-TV reported.

According to police, the man took the officer’s stun gun before fleeing, the San Antonio Express-News reported. After a short pursuit, the man allegedly pointed the stun gun at the officer before using it, according to the newspaper.

The officer then grabbed his gun and fired a shot, striking the man in the chest, KSAT reported.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition, according to KENS .

The off-duty officer was also taken to an area hospital as a precaution, police told the television station.

The names of both men have not been released.

Police said an investigation was ongoing, WOAI reported.

