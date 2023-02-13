Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
WPXI Pittsburgh

Texas man critically wounded after tasing off-duty officer outside restaurant

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jbWk_0klOt5Wh00

A Texas man was shot and critically wounded after taking an off-duty police officer’s stun gun and using it as he was being escorted out of a San Antonio restaurant, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The 34-year-old man was shot in the chest around midnight Saturday by the off-duty Somerset Police officer, who was working security at the Twin Peaks restaurant-sports bar in San Antonio, WOAI-TV reported.

After a disturbance, the man was asked to leave, according to KENS-TV . When he refused, the 29-year-old off-duty officer began to escort him off the premises.

Police said the man and the group he was with were told to leave “for being intoxicated and belligerent,” KSAT-TV reported.

According to police, the man took the officer’s stun gun before fleeing, the San Antonio Express-News reported. After a short pursuit, the man allegedly pointed the stun gun at the officer before using it, according to the newspaper.

The officer then grabbed his gun and fired a shot, striking the man in the chest, KSAT reported.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition, according to KENS .

The off-duty officer was also taken to an area hospital as a precaution, police told the television station.

The names of both men have not been released.

Police said an investigation was ongoing, WOAI reported.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Hearing postponed for man accused of carjacking, assaulting police officers
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
5 people injured during house fire in Windgap
Pittsburgh, PA11 hours ago
Married couple dead after apparent murder-suicide in Monroeville
Monroeville, PA6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police officer shot overnight in exchange of gunfire with suspect in Duquesne
Duquesne, PA1 hour ago
Longtime Plum police officer charged for DUI by own department
Plum, PA10 hours ago
Target 11 Investigates: Pittsburgh police K9 movements to minority communities drawing criticism
Pittsburgh, PA9 hours ago
Crews respond to odor investigation at West Mifflin Walmart
West Mifflin, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help to find missing man
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
2 hospitalized after crash on McKeesport-Duquesne bridge
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
Man charged with murder after missing McKeesport man found dead; Victim’s mother speaks out
Mckeesport, PA6 hours ago
K9 works last patrol with North Versailles Police Department
North Versailles, PA2 days ago
SWAT situation ends in North Braddock, homeowner says 2 armed men were inside
Braddock, PA2 days ago
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Squirrel Hill
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Brentwood Mayor recognizes first responders for saving 2 people from apartment fire
Brentwood, PA1 day ago
Suspect in custody after state police chase in Fayette County
Connellsville, PA2 days ago
Westinghouse Academy students begin return to school after 4 students shot on campus
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Pittsburgh committee tasked with helping curb teen violence named
Pittsburgh, PA21 hours ago
New Kensington firefighters rescue cat stuck on roof
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Helicopter used to install new PNC Park scoreboard panels
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Summer Lee sworn in as first Black woman elected to Congress from PA; Ceremony held in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Scary Incident Delays Pirates’ Spring Training Workout
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Pittsburgh Pirates kick off 2023 spring training
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Chilly rain moves in Wednesday; Wintry mix, freezing rain possible in some areas
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Steelers to replace urinal troughs at Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
Pitt’s Jeff Capel calls out ACC Network while addressing disrespect towards ACC
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Penguins make Jeff Petry available before NHL trade deadline
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
Pitt moves up 2 spots in latest AP Poll, still outside Top 25 at No. 27 overall
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Jarry returns, will start against New York Islanders
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy