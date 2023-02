Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns 'Giant Crash Coming' In US Markets: Only Bitcoin Or 'God's Money' Can Save You Now By Shanthi Rexaline, 9 days ago

By Shanthi Rexaline, 9 days ago

Economic trajectory has become hard to predict, given the uncertainty surrounding the sum of the parts that make up the economy. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” ...