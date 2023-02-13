Fans react at Sky Harbor following Chiefs' Super Bowl win

The Super Bowl LVII may now be over, but the signs it happened in the Valley are everywhere.

You can see billboards in downtown Phoenix, near State Farm Stadium and all over Sky Harbor International Airport.

Fans leaving Sunday told ABC15 they’re happy they were able to cheer on their favorite team.

Emotions were high at the airport Sunday, as the Chiefs and the Eagles battled it out on the field.

Derek Hubbard was just happy he made it to the Valley in time to watch the game.

"I didn't think I was going to be able to make it back. It was just good fortune that my flight, on this day, ended up getting me here," said Hubbard.

Andrew Baird is also a Chiefs fan.

He picked up his wife from the airport just before the game started.

"We didn't have time to go anywhere really, after picking her up so we thought we'd just stay at the airport and watch the game from the airport," Baird told ABC15.

Shemika Speight was waiting it out until the end, taking a red-eye to beat Monday's rush at the airport.

"I've been here. I just came here to get my ticket to go home tonight," Speight told ABC15.

When all was said and done, Hubbard is just thankful his Chiefs are bringing the Lombardi trophy home.

"How about them Chiefs….yes sir!" he said proudly.

There are 180,000 passengers expected to come through Sky Harbor on Monday. That's 60,000 more than usual.

So, if you or a loved one are heading out, make sure you plan ahead.

Remember 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.

5 hours before departing: Leave your hotel.

4 hours before: Turn in your rental car.

3 hours: Check in at the ticket counter.

2 hours: Get in the TSA line

1 hour before: Be at your gate.

