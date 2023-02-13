fernleyreporter.com

Tesla expansion will put more strain on Reno, Sparks infrastructure and cities may need help from Legislature to solve problem, Sparks mayor says By Robert Perea, 9 days ago

By Robert Perea, 9 days ago

Tesla’s recently-announced $3.6 billion expansion of its Gigafactory east of Reno and Sparks will increasingly strain the infrastructure of the two cities, the mayor of ...