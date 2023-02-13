Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Taft Highway shooting incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested for attempted murder and numerous charges, suspected of shooting at passing vehicles and pointing a handgun at others southwest of Bakersfield on Saturday.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to Taft Highway and Interstate 5 just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun.

According to witnesses, the man, identified as Kurt Sibila, 53, was allegedly pointing a handgun at people walking in the area and shooting at vehicles passing by. Law enforcement took Sibila into custody.

One person suffered a minor injury but did not seek medical attention, according to the sheriff’s office. Sibila also allegedly fired into an unoccupied vehicle, officials said.

Sibila was booked into the Kern County jail on a charge of attempted murder and multiple other felony charges. He is being held on $620,000 bail and is due in court on Wednesday, according to Kern County inmate records.

