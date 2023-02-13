Open in App
YourCentralValley.com

Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time

By Sarah Polus,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brAYS_0klOl21U00

Correction: “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is widely considered to be the Black National Anthem. A previous story inadequately recognized its importance. This story has been revised to reflect its significance. We apologize and regret the error.

The performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Sunday’s Super Bowl marks the first time the song, widely considered as the Black National Anthem, has been performed on-field at the NFL’s championship game.

Actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph belted out the song prior to kickoff on Sunday.

“It is no coincidence that I will be singing the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing at the Super Bowl on the same date it was first publicly performed 123 years ago (February 12, 1900),” the “Abbott Elementary” star wrote on Twitter prior to her performance.

“Happy Black History Month,” Ralph added.

The historic performance was the first time the song has been performed in an official capacity on a Super Bowl game field. Two years ago, Alicia Keys first performed the ballad during a pre-recorded Super Bowl broadcast. In 2022, singer Mary Mary gave a performance of the song from outside of the Super Bowl stadium in Inglewood, Calif., notes Billboard .

The anthem, written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson, rose to prominence during the Civil Rights Movement when it was commonly used as a “rallying cry,” notes the NAACP .

The song was performed on Sunday prior to the National Anthem, which was sung by country star Chris Stapleton.

Rep. Lauren Boebert took issue with the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” writing in a tweet , “America only has ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM.”

She added, “Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple!? Do football, not wokeness.”

Ralph praised the NFL for its decision during a Feb. 9 press conference .

“To me, that shows a major effort by the NFL to be truly inclusive, to say, ‘We’re going to represent all people,'” she said. “What a way to bring us all together.”

This story was updated at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Central Valley homes best in state for overall value, study shows
Fresno, CA13 hours ago
Man throws eggs in racist attack on SF Muni, linked to another incident on bus
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
‘Normally a nice neighborhood’: 2 dead in Fresno hookah lounge shooting
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Proposed Fresno policy fights catalytic converter theft
Fresno, CA13 hours ago
A strong storm for February on its way to Fresno
Fresno, CA5 hours ago
TCSO: Pixley man wanted for hitting father with baseball bat
Pixley, CA4 hours ago
13 arrested for alleged DUI on one day in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
48 arrested, 8 minors rescued in San Diego human trafficking bust
San Diego, CA13 hours ago
Here is where home prices have fallen the most in California
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Clovis West briefly placed on lockdown, police say
Fresno, CA9 hours ago
Husband of housekeeper arrested in death of Los Angeles Bishop David O’Connell
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Fresno is 3rd worst city for retirees, study shows
Fresno, CA14 hours ago
Oakhurst campus of Madera Community College closed Wednesday
Oakhurst, CA8 hours ago
Series of storms to impact Central California this week
Fresno, CA7 hours ago
DOJ: Former Fresno IRS employee pleads guilty to selling morphine
Fresno, CA14 hours ago
Tulare man arrested following deadly DUI crash, police say
Tulare, CA10 hours ago
Arrest after sledgehammer attack in Visalia steak restaurant, police say
Visalia, CA1 day ago
Police search for armed robbery suspects in Reedley
Reedley, CA4 days ago
Fresno bishop reflects on time with friend killed near Los Angeles
Fresno, CA1 day ago
IDENTIFIED: 2 victims killed in Fresno hookah lounge shooting, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno City college student is one of only 10 chosen
Fresno, CA16 hours ago
Clerk shot in central Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy