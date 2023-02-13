Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Kansas City police officer shot Sunday night at department headquarters downtown

By Anna Spoerre,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17srIS_0klOgThf00

A Kansas City police officer was hospitalized with a gunshot wound sustained at police headquarters Sunday night, authorities said.

The officer was “struck by gunfire” just before 9:20 p.m. at the Kansas City Police Department headquarters on Locust Street, Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman with the department, said in an email early Monday morning.

The injured officer was hospitalized with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

“The source of the gunshot is unknown and no suspect information is known at this time,” Carlisle said.

The shooting is under investigation by KCPD detectives. No other information was immediately available.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
One shot and killed Tuesday in Kansas City’s Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood: Police
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Victim critically injured in shooting late Monday on US Highway 71: Kansas City police
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Homicide investigation opened for woman found dead near vacant Kansas City car wash
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kansas City police seek witnesses to shooting death on the city’s southeast side
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Funeral procession planned for Kansas City officer killed in crash. Here’s the route
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Police identify pedestrian killed along with Kansas City police officer and his K-9
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City fire truck driver charged in deadly crash that killed 3 people in Westport
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Kansas City firefighter suspended without pay after involuntary manslaughter charges
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Missouri man called 911 about a box of explosives. Then he realized he had the wrong box
Missouri City, MO11 hours ago
Speeding through a red light, KCFD firefighter was going ‘too fast’: Charging documents
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
He had just found a home. Then a crash took his life, along with a KC police officer
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Nearly 2 years after KC police shooting of Malcolm Johnson, activists call for answers
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Facing criticism, prosecutor explains charges in death of KC police officer, K-9
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Kansas City police announce public visitation for officer killed in crash alongside K-9
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City firefighter pleads guilty to 3 counts of manslaughter and gets probation
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Fundraiser launched for family of Kansas City police officer who was killed in crash
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
After 10 years, man who was charged with murder of 4-year-old KC boy is in custody
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Missouri House passes bill to give Kansas City control over pay for police chief, officers
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
Kansas City motorcyclist suffers life threatening injuries after Saturday night crash
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Taco restaurant closes KC area spot after 10 years. It’s still open in Johnson County
Kansas City, KS17 hours ago
Pedestrian struck, killed walking across Kansas City’s Heart of America Bridge
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Johnson County DA subject of ethics investigation in handling of fatal police shooting
Overland Park, KS4 days ago
Overland Park man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of high school student
Overland Park, KS4 days ago
Upset our Kansas City Chiefs were drinking at the Super Bowl parade? I have two words | Opinion
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
As Missouri marijuana businesses cash in, small Black-owned shops are stuck in limbo
Raytown, MO1 day ago
Reunion planned after fan’s skeleton was carried away during Chief’s Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
‘It legitimizes Kansas City’: First visitors at KCI terminal call the project a success
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
What was the Beau Brummel Club? KCQ looks back at KC’s post-WWI Black social clubs
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
I’m sad I can’t eat gluten. But this Kansas City-area bakery brings me sweet joy
Kansas City, KS22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy