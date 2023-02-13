Quincy's Reif and George claim District wrestling crowns; Speith also qualifies for regionals

WILLIAMSTON, MI. — The D3 District Champion Quincy Oriole wrestling program traveled to Williamston High School on Saturday looking for individual grappling glory as the lineup took to the mats for the Division 3 District 24 individual tournament.

Quincy saw three wrestlers finish in the top four of their respective weight classes to advance on to the regional round next Saturday, with two champions and one fourth place finisher.

Quincy’s two champions came in the form of the senior duo of Davin George and Jacob Reif.

Senior Davin George (33-3) brought home the D3 District championship in the 190 pound weight class. George kicked off his day with a first round pin fall win over Chance Arntz of Napoleon in :22 seconds, followed by a pin fall win over Seth Mutter of Madison in 1:47 to set up the finals match pitting George versus Mikey Brooks of Laingsburg (26-2). It was a back and forth battle that George was able to claim via a razor thin 6-5 decision, giving George the District crown.

Quincy’s other champion came at 132 pounds where senior Jacob Reif (37-2) bested the class in dominant fashion to take home his district title. Reif kicked off the day with a 15-0 technical fall over Brayden Maher of Napoleon, followed by another 15-0 technical fall over Anthony Mingione of Blissfield. In the semifinals it was Reif defeating Lukas Leonard of Madison via his third straight tech fall, winning by the score of 17-2, setting up a championship bout with Zak Shadley of Clinton. Reif dominated the finals, defeating Shadley via a 9-1 major decision, giving the Oriole senior the district title.

Taking fourth place for the Orioles was senior Hamilton Speith (19-10) who brought home the podium finish at 215 pounds. Speith started his day with a pin fall win over Patrick Pangborn of Onsted in :32 seconds, leading to his only loss of the day, a tough pin fall affair dropped to Dallas Smith of Napoleon in 2:14. In the consolation bracket Speith defeated Toby Olger of Eaton Rapids via a 5-0 decision, followed by a pin fall win over Aiden Nugent of Napoleon in 3:50, setting up the third place match versus Luke Chambers of Williamston. It was Chambers taking the close 2-1 win over Speith in the consolation finals, giving the Quincy grappler a very respectable fourth place finish.

Quincy will now looks towards Wednesday’s MHSAA Division Three Team Regional tournament which will see the Orioles face off with Napoleon at Napoleon beginning at 5:30 p.m. The winner will move on to the finals to face either Laingsburg or Clinton in the final later that day.