IGN

IR-W vs EN-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Group 2, Match 6 By Mahadev Prasad, 9 days ago

By Mahadev Prasad, 9 days ago

Ireland Women will be up against the England Women in the Group 2 contest of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Monday. Ireland ...