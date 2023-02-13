Open in App
Buena Park, CA
CBS LA

Medieval Times workers go on strike

By KCAL-News Staff,

9 days ago

Medieval Times employees go on strike 01:02

Employees of Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament in Buena Park went on strike Sunday, walking off the job after their final scheduled performance of the day.

"We are striking for unfair labor practices. They've been censoring us, they've been censoring our supporters on social media," said Kate Farrell, one of the many employees picketing. "They took down our TikTok that had like 8,000 followers. They're just trying to silence us because they know they're not treating us fairly."

The workers consist of the queens, chancellors, knights and squires that entertain the masses day after day with their dinner theatre based on medieval times that includes jousting, sword fights and feasting.

They say that the picketing will continue for as long as necessary.

"We are the actors, stunt performers, and stable hands of the knights and squires, showcast, and stable departments at Medieval Times. We are joining together in union with the American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA) to create a fairer, safer, and more enjoyable workplace at Medieval Times castles across the country," said the Medieval Times United website .

AGVA claims that the company has tried to silence workers' voices since they first voted to unionize back in Nov. 2022.

"We absolutely love doing the show and performing for thousands of people from all over the world who come to see us. Unfortunately, our company does not value us as workers or human beings. Recently, due to our unionization efforts, they have made moves to silence our voices," said a GoFundMe started by the employees.

Workers had just recently unionized as they sought a new contract that help them:

  • foster a respectful work environment,
  • address safety concerns,
  • develop equitable pay scales and opportunities for advancement.

After negotiations reached a standstill, workers walked off the job on Sunday to strike outside of the popular Buena Park entertainment center. The last show of the day was scheduled at 2:15 p.m., due to the Super Bowl, at which point employees held pickets and chanted as guests left and arrived.

"It was fantastic, but it was a little hard going in with them picketing," said Carla, a woman who had just attended a show. "I agree with what they're saying. I think that if they're not being treated right — they should be. They make the show, not Medieval Times."

KCAL-News reached out to Medieval Times LLC for comment and has not yet heard back.

A second Medieval Times operates in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

