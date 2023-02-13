Open in App
Gardena, CA
CBS LA

5-car crash involving cement truck stops up 405 Freeway in Gardena

By KCAL-News Staff,

9 days ago

A multi-car collision blocked traffic on the southbound 405 Freeway in Gardena Sunday evening.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the Normandie Avenue offramp, where five vehicles, including a cement truck collided.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known.

Two vehicles were flipped onto their sides as a result of the crash, and officers said that one of the involved cars was leaking diesel fuel.

Officers did not disclose whether anyone was injured during the incident.

It was not immediately clear when all lanes would be reopened as crews worked to remove the wreckage from the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

