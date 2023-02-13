Open in App
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

247 Sports’ Nathan Swaffar talks about KU’s bench on K-Nation

By Lainey Gerber,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKkRG_0klObsT500

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a slightly concerning three-game losing streak, KU men’s basketball is giving fans something positive to talk about again.

247 Sports staff writer Nathan Swaffar joined K-Nation to talk about the Jayhawks’ improvement, including the bench’s big moments.

The 27 Sports team is telling viewers all they need to know about the Jayhawks and Wildcats through this new show.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.

