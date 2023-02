MassLive.com

Arts Beat: Mardi Gras jazz concert will bring New Orleans to Symphony Hall By Mark G. Auerbach, 9 days ago

By Mark G. Auerbach, 9 days ago

Tanglewood’s 2023 season will include Andris Nelsons conducting the Boston Symphony and Tanglewood Music Center orchestras in Mozart’s “Così fan tutte,” Orff’s “Carmina burana,” and ...