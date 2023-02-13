Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Celtics star Derrick White to be honored by high school alma mater

By Joshua Short,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXvzI_0klOSzK100

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado native turned NBA superstar Derrick White is going to be inducted into the athletics hall of fame for Legend High School, his alma mater, later this week.

White, who is from Parker, will be inducted as part of a two-day ceremony beginning on Thursday. But basketball isn’t the only thing that has his commitment. You must also factor in his commitment to the community.

White’s 23 points helps Celtics past Grizzlies 119-109

While in Parker, FOX31 found that it is indeed possible to be a former legend and one in the making.

“Not many people get to the NBA from Colorado, especially from Parker,” White said. The Celtics star knows his hometown well and loves his city.

“I’ll be the first one, in Legend history, which is pretty cool,” he said about this week’s induction. It comes more than 10 years after he last played at the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBzvd_0klOSzK100
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) looks to pass the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Derrick White’s success no surprise in Parker

It’s no surprise to those who have been on this journey with White since he was a young teen, still learning the game at the Parker Recreation Center.

“When you talk about the term ‘hall of fame,’ you know, most people look at just athletic accomplishments, but Derrick, part of his success is just who he is as a person,” Marcus Mason said. He is a former assistant coach at the University of Denver and helped train the future NBA star.

Mason also runs Nothing But Net Elite Basketball Coaching, a basketball camp, which White often attended. White now frequently comes back home during the off-season to help teach the game of basketball in the place where it all started for him.

“Going through the journey with him, I mean, I’m so proud of him,” Mason said.

Murray texted Payton about coming to the Broncos

White said his parents, Richard and Colleen White, were everywhere during his young athletic career while he attended Legend High School, including their son’s draft night.

“In the back of my mind, it’s always that: What if he doesn’t get taken?” Colleen said. Her husband added: “And then they did the 29th pick. And it was just, just the room just exploded,” Richard explained, recalling that night back in 2017.

They said everything happens for a reason. Legend High School was never really on their radar like other high schools in the area, but White was on Legend’s radar.

“The fact that they wanted him here and I just, just felt like it was just a sign for him to come here,” Colleen said.

The type of pro athlete ‘you want your kids to emulate’

Dan Simington was one of White’s coaches at the time he attended Legend High School, not too long after the school first opened its doors. In fact, White was a member of the school’s first graduating class. Simington is now the school’s athletic director and is planning this week’s hall-of-fame events, a first for the school.

“Every time he comes back, he’s just so generous,” Simington said, adding: “Little kids running up to him wanting autographs. He’s the type of professional athlete that you want your kids to emulate, and it just means a lot to our community.”

Displaying his commitment both on the hardwood and in the heart of his community. That’s the stuff legends are made of.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Renovator hosting HGTV show based in Denver
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver snow: Timing, totals, temperature for midweek system
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver weather: Another shot of snow arrives Tuesday night
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Nuggets team owner Red McCombs dies
San Antonio, TX16 hours ago
Bengal tiger cub rescued from shooting scene now calls Colorado home
Keenesburg, CO1 day ago
How much snow will Denver see Wednesday?
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Denver weather: Another shot of snow, cold on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day
Denver, CO1 day ago
You can help name a baby sloth at the Denver Zoo
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Cyclist hit by semi gets back on bike for Adaptive Adventures fundraiser
Westminster, CO1 day ago
15 Mardi Gras events happening across the Denver metro area
Denver, CO16 hours ago
2-year-old from Brighton needs a new heart
Brighton, CO2 days ago
Denver council to vote on new public library in Westwood
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Snow in northern Colorado: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Wednesday
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver weather: Brisk winds Monday with metro sunshine
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver employees among the most anxious about layoffs
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Girl Scout Cookies are making their way into fine dining
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Strong winds shatter car windows ahead of midweek winter storm
Georgetown, CO1 day ago
Denver father running out of money waiting on $3,000 rent refund
Denver, CO7 hours ago
The meaning behind those King Cakes for Fat Tuesday
Arvada, CO13 hours ago
East High students to address council after recent gun violence near school
Denver, CO1 day ago
Video shows driver crashing into Denver brewery
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Girl abducted in Aurora found ‘unharmed’
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Report predicts whether Denver metro real estate will be better for buyers or sellers in 2023
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver Weather: High winds, snow impact mountain holiday travel
Denver, CO2 days ago
Boulder faith leaders train with FBI on protecting places of worship
Boulder, CO3 hours ago
Suspect identified in shooting near CU Boulder
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Hundreds of aspiring dancers will compete in the 24th annual Youth America Grand Prix
Denver, CO1 day ago
East High students ask city council for help reducing gun violence
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Pastor pleads for help after church burglarized 3 times in a month
Denver, CO4 hours ago
1 arrested after shots fired at hotel near CU Boulder campus, classes not canceled
Boulder, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy