"The Refs messed up a Classic game!!!" - LeBron James, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and more NBA players react to Super Bowl LVII

By Nicole Ganglani,

9 days ago

Patrick Mahomes became the first player since 1999 to win the season MVP, the Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

Patrick Mahomes

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes were on the NFL’s most anticipated event, the annual Super Bowl on Sunday night. The game featured the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, who orchestrated one of the most thrilling battles in NFL history. As the game was going on, most NBA players were tuned in and even shared their thoughts on social media.

From LeBron James (who caught the game live), James Harden , and Kyle Kuzma to Kevin Durant, here’s what the basketball players had to say about Super Bowl LVII:

From the eyes of the King

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer also got his jumbotron moment in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The crowd in Arizona had a mixed reaction to James’ appearance as he was both cheered and booed when he was displayed on the screen.

But on Sunday, it wasn’t about James. It was about Chief’s Patrick Mahomes, a legend in the making who claimed his second Super Bowl title. It was also about Grammy-winning artist Rihanna and some questionable calls by the referees who caused an anticlimactic ending to one of the best duels of all time.

From the lens of someone who watched it live, here’s James’ reaction to those events:

Meanwhile, KD’s pleased with how the NFL season went

James Harden, Trae Young, and Kyle Kuzma have nothing but love for Mahomes

After all, Mahomes is only 27 and already has 2 Super Bowl wins in 4 seasons, and 3 appearances in 5 seasons.

Karl Anthony Town, Young, and Kendrick Perkins couldn’t get over the officiating

Dwyane Wade, Perkins, and Andre Drummond were big fans of the halftime show

The Super Bowl was indeed the talk of Sunday night and an event many won’t forget for various reasons. Ultimately though, it was the Chiefs, Mahomes, and his coach Andy Reid that stole the spotlight and nabbed another ring in front of the eyes of millions of people around the world.

