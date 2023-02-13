Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The Comeback

Andy Reid makes future plans clear

By Sean Keeley,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TtS22_0klOQELe00

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid won his second Super Bowl on Sunday night after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. No one would blame the longtime NFL coach if he decided this was the perfect time to hang up the headset, but it certainly doesn’t sound like the 64-year-old is done just yet.

Before Super Bowl LVII , Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer said he spoke to Reid about the possibility of retirement , to which he said “Look, I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game.”

While that certainly implies that Reid was considering calling it a career after the game, he sang a different tune right after his second Super Bowl victory in four seasons.

After Fox’s Terry Bradshaw asked him if he was going to “ride off into the sunset,” Reid responded by saying “No. I’m going to enjoy this one right here. I’m going to tell you, this is unbelievable.”

Then, to make things even clearer, the Chiefs head coach told Chris Berman, Steve Young, and Booger McFarland that “Two is great, we’ll see if we can get another one,” all but saying for sure that he’ll be back for the 2023 NFL season.

While it might make sense for Reid to consider retiring right now, he’s also assured of entering next season as a favorite to win another Super Bowl, so why not take at least one more shot to see if you can pad your Hall of Fame stats?

[ LBS , AA on Twitter ]

The post Andy Reid makes future plans clear appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

