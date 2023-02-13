Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call

By Larry Brown,

9 days ago
Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl.

Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them to run down the clock to eight seconds left. KC kicked a short field goal to win the game 38-35 over Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Even though defensive holding hadn’t been called all game until then, Sirianni wasn’t blaming the officials after the loss.

“It’s not my job to make calls. Those guys gotta do that in split-second scenarios. That’s what he saw, and he called it,” Sirianni said. “I know it always appears to be that it’s one call that makes the game. That’s not what it is. It’s not what it is. There are so many plays that contribute to the end result of the game. And today they were better than we were.”

It’s awfully classy of Sirianni to say the Chiefs were the better team in the game. His Eagles looked like a buzzsaw in the first half and generally played well. But the Chiefs got the best of them in the second half.

Still, if you’re an Eagles fan or player, it’s hard not to feel like you got robbed of having a chance to get the ball back and win the game. But that’s not what Sirianni is focusing on — at least not publicly.

