BBB shares meal delivery service tips

Figuring out what to make for dinner can be a drag and many of us get tired of making the same thing week in and week out. Meal delivery subscriptions, like Blue Apron and Home Chef, can offer you new ideas, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says you need to do your homework.

“They’re kind of a new thing that people have discovered. Some of the complaints we’re getting are portion sizes or missing ingredients, or it’s too hard to put together, things like that,” said Amie Mitchell with the BBB.

BBB offers tips for choosing professional organizers

Mitchell said before you pick a meal delivery service, ask your friends and family, read the online reviews, and check the BBB website to learn about customers’ experiences. Are there a lot of complaints? How does the company handle them?

You should also set a budget and check the fine print as not all services include free shipping.

“Are the shipping fees included? If they’re not included how much are you going to pay? Are you going to pay each time?” Mitchell said.

You should also know your skill level, if recipes include searing, roasting and braising and you’ve never done it, give yourself time to learn.

Determine how much prep work you’re willing to do. It varies from company to company.

Check the cancellation policy. Before you sign up for a subscription, make sure you understand how easy it is to end it. And read the fine print before you subscribe.

“We’re seeing a lot of ads saying, ‘Okay 20 dollars for your first delivery for your whole family,’ which seems amazing, but if you have to sign up for seven deliveries at 100 dollars a piece it might not make sense anymore,” Mitchell said.

If there’s ever a problem, like a missing ingredient or recipe card, you want to make sure you can easily reach someone from the company. Pay close attention to the reviews and what others say about customer service.

Automated robots allow easy delivery on TU campus