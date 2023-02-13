Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII Champions . That’s our favorite kind of Victory Monday.
After finishing the regular season 14-3 and heading into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC , the Chiefs battled through two playoff games to earn their spot in the Super Bowl . Four quarters later, they came out on top, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 . Let’s take a closer look at what went down on the big day.
Quick recap
The game started with a classic Mahomes to Kelce touchdown pass to tie it at 7-7. Later in the first half, linebacker Nick Bolton recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown, tying the game up again at 14-14. The Eagles ended up taking a 10 point lead to end the first half — but don’t worry . Running back Isiah Pacheco put seven more points on the score board in the start of the third quarter. After a Kadarius Toney touchdown , the Chiefs were up 28-27 with just 12 minutes to go. Both teams fought back , bringing the game to a 35-35 tie , leaving the game-winning points in the hands ( or should we say leg? ) of kicker Harrison Butker.
Comments / 0