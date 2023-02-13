Open in App
Kansas City, MO
6AM City

Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII

9 days ago
No caption needed for this feeling.

Photo by Evan Sanders and Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII Champions . That’s our favorite kind of Victory Monday.

After finishing the regular season 14-3 and heading into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC , the Chiefs battled through two playoff games to
earn their spot in the Super Bowl . Four quarters later, they came out on top, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 . Let’s take a closer look at what went down on the big day.

Quick recap

The game started with a classic Mahomes to Kelce touchdown pass to tie it at 7-7. Later in the first half, linebacker Nick Bolton recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown, tying the game up again at 14-14. The Eagles ended up taking a 10 point lead to end the first half — but don’t worry . Running back Isiah Pacheco put
seven more points on the score board in the start of the third quarter. After a Kadarius Toney touchdown , the Chiefs were up 28-27 with just 12 minutes to go. Both teams fought back , bringing the game to a 35-35 tie , leaving the game-winning points in the hands ( or should we say leg? ) of kicker Harrison Butker.

Our favorite moments

Game time: Wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter.

Winning reactions: KC loves a reason to celebrate — the proof is on our Instagram .
Editor Bella’s pick: Watching KC Live! erupt in celebration after Nick Bolton recovered a fumble for a defensive touchdown.

What now?

It’s time to celebrate — here are the details for the official Super Bowl parade .

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Where: The route is still TBD
— although in 2020, the celebratory parade began at Sixth Street and headed south on Grand Boulevard through downtown.
Fun fact: A council committee approved spending $750,000 from the city’s Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund for parade costs — with the total cost coming in at ~$3.75 million .
What to wear: Show your pride in place by flaunting some of our favorite Chiefs gear , like this
men’s sweatshirt or this women’s reversible jacket .
