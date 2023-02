Sunday evening, Dayton Public Schools announced on Facebook the district will be closed Monday.

The post tells parents students should plan on returning to school Tuesday, February 14.

According to a spokesperson for the school district, the post was just to remind parents of the closure and that the date had been in the district calendar all year.

