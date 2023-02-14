Chinese spy balloon - live: US says 3 newly shot-down objects unlike China craft but rule out ‘alien’ activity

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the recent spate of unidentified aerial objects that were shot down were not “aliens.”

“I just wanted to make sure we address this from the White House: I know there have been questions and concerns about this but there is no — again no — indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” she said.

Meanwhile, the US military has recovered “significant debris” from the downed Chinese “spy” balloon, according to its officials.

Admiral John Kirby said the objects shot down over the course of the last few days are not similar to the Chinese spy balloon, and it is currently unclear where they originated.

China has now accused the US of “illegally” flying spy balloons into its airspace, after the Pentagon shot down yet another “object” in the skies over Michigan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters Monday that the US has sent high-altitude balloons into its airspace more than 10 times since January 2022.

This weekend, three objects have been shot down over Alaska, Canada and, lastly, Lake Huron in Michigan.