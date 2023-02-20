‘It’s just what we wanted’: Winks Panorama awaits higher recognition as haven for Black travelers

With a fresh coat of orange paint sitting on his cottage, Obrey Wendall Hamlet, bursting with excitement, wrote a letter thanking the land’s original developers.

“It’s the keenest pleasure I have ever experienced. It thrills and fills me with love for the out-of-doors,” Hamlet, who went by “Winks,” wrote.

His own cottage, nestled in the heart of rustic Lincoln Hills — a vision of the American West.

In the coming decades, the cottage would be filled with laughter and dancing. It would become a mountain resort for generations to enjoy.

But this vacation destination was unique.

A postcard view of Winks Panorama between 1956-1962.

Hamlet’s cottage, known as Winks Panorama or Winks Lodge, was the epicenter of Black recreation in the West during segregation.

It was the only one of its kind west of the Mississippi. Stationed in Lincoln Hills, which was established in 1922 by a pair of Black developers, it was a safe place for Black Americans to vacation without fear.

Thanks to the persistence of activist and historian Bertha Halloway, who visited Lincoln Hills in her childhood, the property was added to the National Register of Historic Places back in 1980.

The recognition of the lodge’s historic value four decades ago was a significant feat. For a long time, the National Register ignored places historically meaningful to underrepresented communities. In the last few years, though, the National Park Service started working to increase representation on the register.

“(Halloway) acquired this, and it was her impetus, I think, that resulted in that early nomination,” said Tom Simmons of Front Range Research Associates.

“There was kind of belated interest in nominating things associated with African Americans; I think they’re putting a major emphasis on that right now, but they’re kind of scrambling to catch up.”

Now, Winks is waiting for approval on a higher title, hoping to become a National Historic Landmark — a much more exclusive designation for sites of national significance. While there are over 90,000 sites listed on the National Register, there are only about 2,600 National Historic Landmarks.

Simmons and his wife, Laurie, who also works for Front Range Research Associates, submitted the landmark application for Wink’s Panorama back in October, 2021. Since then, they have been waiting on the National Park System Advisory Board to reconvene and approve the nomination, Tom Simmons said.

This step is part of a larger movement from historians across the country to preserve historic spaces relevant to underrepresented communities.

With new funding from the NPS, Colorado researchers are participating in the movement by studying sites crucial to African American travelers across Colorado, with the goal of nominating at least one of the locations to the National Register of Historic Places, where it can join Wink’s Lodge.

History

“My own cottage, built by my own hands, painted orange and trimmed in brown, nestled amid the evergreen trees, away from the smoke, noise and confusion of the city and where the air and water are always pure, fulfills my every desire for rest and recreation,” Hamlet continued in his letter.

While historians have yet to pinpoint exact dates for the lodge’s construction, most estimate that it started around 1925. Its completion, however, ranges from 1928 to 1938, said Dexter Nelson II, History Colorado’s associate curator of Black history.

“There are some little inconsistencies there,” Nelson said.

Hamlet built the three-story, Craftsman-style cottage himself, using local resources like wood and stone that blended the building with the surrounding landscape.

Hamlet also put together much of the cottage using salvaged items.

“The other thing that Hamlet was just amazing at was recycling materials,” Tom Simmons said.

“He got all kinds of architectural salvage materials: windows, stained glass windows, regular windows, doors, large timbers.”

By the time Wink’s Panorama was finished, Lincoln Hills had been a vacation destination for Black Americans for years, dating back to the early 1920s. The area hosted summer programs like Camp Nizhoni and a community of family-owned cabins.

“This whole kind of Black Utopia was created during the high point of the Ku Klux Klan in Denver,” Nelson said. “In the county next door and an hour away, you have this Black resort.”

Denver Judge Gary Jackson, 77, has been visiting Lincoln Hills since he was born. His great-grandfather built his family’s cabin in 1926.

“There was the joy of having a second home in the mountain,” he said. “For my grandparents and for my parents, living through those Jim Crow days, it was one of maybe relief.”

While Jackson never stayed at Wink’s, his grandparents would spend time at Wink’s Tavern to socialize. The tavern, along with several cabins, were added by Hamlet as the resort grew throughout the years.

“My grandparents would have gone to Wink’s Tavern to have a drink, socialize, dance, play the slot machines,” Jackson said.

Most people who stayed at Wink’s were from out of state, since many local Coloradans had their own cabins, Tom Simmons said.

The destination was highlighted in Black media across the country. In addition to consistent listings in Black travel guides and annual Green Books, ads for Wink’s Panorama appeared in the Chicago Defender and several Black-owned New York publications.

“The whole idea of Lincoln Hills was to be a summer resort for African Americans — not just from within Denver and Colorado, but they marketed this throughout the country,” Tom Simmons said.

In addition to lodging and traditional outdoor recreation, Wink’s Panorama offered entertainment, including music, dancing and dining.

Many guests raved about the food, which was prepared by Hamlet’s wife, Melba.

“Everyone speaks very highly of the meals that were offered at Wink’s,” Tom Simmons said.

The resort is also rumored to have hosted Duke Ellington, Lena Horne and Count Basie, as well as writers Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston.

“We were aware of the dignitaries and luminaries of Black America that would come up to Lincoln Hills,” Jackson said.

Unfortunately, the lodge’s guest books have been lost to time, making it difficult to nail down who stayed at the lodge and when, Tom Simmons said.

After Hamlet died in 1965, visits to the lodge started to decline. That decline was accelerated by the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, which led many African Americans to vacation at newly available, desegregated destinations.

Today

“I am finding more genuine fun, health and happiness for both my friends and myself who visit with me at my mountain home than I expected,” Hamlet wrote in his letter. “It is just what we want.”

Hamlet’s thoughtful construction of the lodge means that most of it, if not all, remains intact today. According to the lodge’s historical nomination form, “The workmanship of the Lodge reflects the devotion of its builder.”

Over the years, Wink’s Panorama has passed through different hands. It is managed by Lincoln Hills Cares, a nonprofit founded by Denver developers Matthew Burket and Robert Smith in 2007.

Since acquiring the property, Lincoln Hills Cares has offered outdoor education and recreation programs for disadvantaged youth.

While the inside of Winks Panorama is not accessible to the public at the moment due to restoration work, Lincoln Hills Cares teaches participants about its history and tour the exterior.

In 2014, the National Register of Historic Places listing for Winks Lodge was enlarged to include more of the original Lincoln Hills resort community.

“I’ve talked to people today who still aren’t aware of Lincoln Hills and really what all that meant,” Nelson said. “One site that I hope really gets due credit is Wink’s panorama, because the history is so important ... This history is really important, and we need to make sure we can preserve it while we can.”

As for Jackson, his family continues to make memories at Lincoln Hills as they continue to expand their home away from home. His mother celebrated her 98th birthday at the cabin last October.

“I consider it to be a family legacy that was created by the vision of my great grandfather,” Jackson said.

“Despite being born a slave, he learned how to read and write, he learned the trade of carpentry, and he learned the value of the ownership of property,” he continued.

“I feel like I am just standing on the shoulders of my great grandfather, and his vision of wanting homes for his family, both in Denver and in Lincoln Hills.”