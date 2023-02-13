Hogs Must Follow the Leader, and That Leader is Devo

There needs to be no doubt that Davonte Davis was, and still is, the leader of this team if they are to make it to the NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After seeing how in tune the entire Razorbacks team was in Kentucky and how well everyone executed on both ends of the floor, the plan was to randomly pick a game from the non-conference and watch it immediately after rewatching the Kentucky game.

The overall goal was to pin-point specifically where this Razorback team has improved.

The UNC-Greensboro game and those from the Maui Invitation were the only ones definitely off limits because of the injury to Trevon Brazile and the lack of a traditional environment. There was no memory of the rest, so since Troy was the game highlighted on the DVR, it was the one that got clicked.

For those who also don't remember, Arkansas was losing to a team that is currently sixth place in the Sun Belt with a little over five minutes to play.

This was an Arkansas team that was really bad at the time and downright unrecognizable as the team from the previous two weeks. This was back when it was all about highlights instead of hustle, grit, defense rebounding and strong interior passing.

All the hallmarks were there from lack of effort on the offensive glass to the insufferable use of long, lazy passes at all times. It was truly hard to watch now that the team has finally learned how to play like Arkansas Razorbacks.

However, the most memorable thing about that game was how lost Arkansas looked.

It made sense. The Razorbacks were trying to work in Nick Smith, Jr. to a team that had already built a sense of chemistry without him for the first full month of the season, so some bumps were expected along the way.

However, this game is more remembered for being the game this team had to play without Davonte Davis that it is for being the night Smith returned.

From the opening tip the Razorbacks looked like a complete mess. That's why it didn't take long to realize Davis was missing.

After painfully suffering through that game, there was a long list of things that Arkansas had improved upon to build the NCAA Tournament ready team Eric Musselman put on the floor last Tuesday in Rupp Arena.

The good news was it was over and the team that played against Troy would never have to be seen again.

Fast forward to Saturday evening, and lo and behold, it's another Nick Smith return and the team looked like a Troy Trojan mess again. The only difference this time was that Davis was technically on the floor.

Yet, it wasn't the same Devo who has oozed confidence and led with the swagger and poise of a mid 1770s George Washington. Instead, he was more of a 1750s Washington.

He seemed unsure of himself and whether he was in command. Without the strong presence of their leader providing guidance and coaching, the team fell apart to bickering and miscalculation among the chaos.

Let's be clear. That loss had nothing to do with Davis.

He had an off night, but so did the entire team.

But there's one other thing that has to be clear. Regardless of who is on the floor or how he's playing on a particular night, there has to be no doubt that Davis is the floor general, including within himself.

Until Davis asserted himself as a strong leader, this team was headed to the NIT and being labeled as one of the biggest disappointments in Razorback history.

But Davis barked, he inspired, he pointed and consoled. And when this team needed him most, he put them on his back and carried them in a way only Devo can.

He should never have to doubt his role, and at times against Mississippi State it looked like he was unsure whether that role was still his.

No one else on this team has gone through the toil of advancing to two Elite 8 appearances. No one else on this team has fought through the full SEC slate three times, much less with that level of success.

No one else on this team understands Musselman and his teachings and tactics like Davis. It's gotten to a point that he knows what Musselman wants or needs done before even Musselman.

Let there be no point of confusion when Arkansas hits the road against Texas A&M.

Everyone on this team has a part that needs to be played. Before Mississippi State, everyone had clearly defined roles, which is why everything worked.

That doesn't change just because there's a new guy on the team.

It's time for the entire team to take a deep breath and remember the roles that had them winning and playing true Arkansas basketball.

As for the role of floor general, it is definitely filled.

And the general's name is Davonte Davis.

