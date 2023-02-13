High school swimming class 4A state meet results – February 12, 2023

Five Texoma swimmers returned from the UIL state meet in San Antonio with medals, including one state champion from Burkburnett!

With a bunch of new school records to show for it, both Burkburnett and Old High had highly successful trips to the Alamo City.

Medalists:

Girls 100y Breaststroke: Lainy Lewis | Burkburnett | 1st Place

Boys 50y Freestyle: Conner Higginbotham | WFHS | 2nd Place

Boys 100y Freestyle: C. Higginbotham | WFHS | 2nd Place

Boys 400y Freestyle: Nic Tant, Brandon Oechsner, Kai Yang, C. Higginbotham | WFHS | 2nd Place

Finalists:

Girls 50y Freestyle: Gracyn Haas | Burkburnett | 4th Place

Boys 50y Freestyle: N. Tant | WFHS | 7th Place

Girls 100y Butterfly: G. Haas | Burkburnett | 7th Place

Boys 100y Butterfly: Kai Yang | WFHS | 14th Place

Boys 100y Freestyle: N. Tant | WFHS | 9th Place

Girls 200y IM: L. Lewis | Burkburnett | 4th Place

Boys 200y IM: K. Yang | WFHS | 9th Place

Girls 200y Medley Relay: Jooeun Lee, L. Lewis, G. Haas, Briana Lee | Burkburnett | 10th Place

Boys 200y Free Relay: N. Tant, Brandon Oechsner, K. Yang, C. Higginbotham | WFHS | 4th Place

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.