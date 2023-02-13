K-Nation (2/12/23): Weekend hoops, K-State baseball preview, Kansas soccer star turns pro, and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- A packed edition of K-Nation aired Sunday night after 27 News at 10.

K-Nation showed Kansas and K-State basketball, baseball, soccer and more.

The show started with breakdowns of the Jayhawk and Wildcat men’s and women’s basketball games through the past week.

Baseball season starts for the colleges, so K-Nation host Lainey Gerber previews K-State’s season.

Kansas soccer alumnus Rylan Childers now plays down the road for the KC Current. K-Nation reporter Caroline Soro shares how Childers feels being in the big leagues.

K-State football alumni Tyler Lockett and Dalton Risner were both nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. We hear what they had to say from the red carpet at the NFL Honors.

Nicole Ohlde, a K-State women’s basketball hall-of-famer, shares what K-State means to her and how weird it felt to coach against the Wildcats in a preseason game.

Nathan Swaffar with 247 Sports joined K-Nation in-studio to break down what he’s seen from Kansas men’s basketball recently.

