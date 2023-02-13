Rihanna’s no-gimmick halftime show proves less is more at the Super Bowl

Sure, some may argue the performance was one-note. After all, the singer-turned-renowned fashion icon forwent costume changes , and her production elements were few and far between.
But sometimes less is more.
In 13 minutes, Rihanna managed to run through a whopping dozen songs, each one bigger than the last, reminding football fans why she has dominated the music industry for nearly two decades.
She took on solo smashes like “Umbrella,” “We Found Love,” “Diamonds” and “Bitch Better Have My Money” in addition to three of her most beloved features, “Wild Thoughts,” “All of the Lights” and “Run This Town.”
All the while, Rihanna was in lockstep with her backup dancers, hitting one choreographed move after another — even when she was way above the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on a death-defying floating platform.
The Grammy winner has never been known to be a dexterous dancer, but the swagger she brings to her performances is indescribably intoxicating and makes it easy to forgive any technical skills she may lack.
At the end of the day, Rihanna has the power to entice the world simply by being herself — unlike past halftime acts The Weeknd, who let fun-house mirrors and bandaged dancers distract from his killer vocals in 2021, and Maroon 5, whose 2019 show descended into chaos with a “SpongeBob SquarePants” reference and puzzling guest stars.
