Miley Cyrus Notches Four Weeks Atop U.K. Chart With ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus “Flowers” (Columbia) continues to grow in the U.K., where it logs a full month at No. 1 .

Accumulating more than 9.3 million streams during the latest cycle, “Flowers” continues its streak as the most-streamed track in the U.K. for a fourth consecutive week.

“Flowers” is by some distance Miley’s longest-reigning No. 1 in the U.K., beating the single-week runs for her previous leaders “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” both from 2013.

After enjoying a second, viral life on TikTok, U.S. R&B singer Miguel continues his march up the U.K. chart with “Sure Thing” (Jive). Miguel’s 2010 release lifts 6-4 for a new peak.

Hotly-tipped British singer and songwriter PinkPantheress nabs her first U.K. top 10 with “Boy’s a liar” (Warner Records), up 45-8 on the latest chart, published Feb. 10. “Boy’s a liar” flies following the release of a remix featuring rising U.S. rapper Ice Spice. PinkPantheress won the BBC Sound of 2022, an annual poll that has previously been awarded to the likes of Adele, Sam Smith, Haim and Jessie J.

Also cracking the U.K. top 10 is Tiësto and Tate McRae ’s party number “10:35” up 13-10. “10:35” becomes Tiësto’s fifth and Tate’s second U.K. top 10 appearance.

Finally, there’s new peaks for U.S. rapper and singer Coi Leray, as “Players” (Uptown/Republic Records) improves 19-12; Australian rapper and singer The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” (Columbia) rises 18-16; Afrobeats artist Libianca’s “People” (5K) bounces 22-17; Philadelphia singer and songwriter Lizzy McAlpine makes her top 40 debut with “Ceilings” (Harbour Artists & Music) up 50-27; Pink’s collaboration with Fred Again, “Trustfall” (RCA), soars 59-28, for the Philly native’s 38th U.K. top 40 single; and U.S. teen D4VD (pronounced David) snags a second top 40 entry as “Here With Me” (Darkroom) improves 46-40.