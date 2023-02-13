Open in App
Texas State
KSNT News

K-State baseball ready to debut young squad for 2023 season

By Lainey Gerber,

9 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – After months of practice and some final scrimmages, K-State baseball will be in Texas for its first game Friday.

“One through nine, we can really swing it,” infielder Nick Goodwin said. “Then, our guys on the mound, we’ve got a lot of guys that can fill the zone up and turn the ball over to our defense. So, I think we’re going to be a pretty good, all-around team.”

K-State has 19 players returning from the past year’s team.

“I think we have most of our returners stockpiled on the positional end,” head coach Pete Hughes said. “We’re a little bit new on the pitching end. They’re all good kids. They buy into the purple and white. That’s for sure.”

So, roles will look different.

“Everyone’s playing a big role this year, and I’m excited for what they can do,” outfielder Cole Johnson said.

Having so many young guys means the first few nonconference games will help define the pitching rotation.

“It adjusts every weekend,” Hughes said. “It’s a pretty high level of competition. Nothing’s ever in slate. It’s going to take a group effort with our pitching staff this year. We do have the numbers and we do have the talent to do that. Will it be conventional? Probably not.”

The upperclassmen are helping everyone catch up.

“There’s a lot of nuances to baserunning and there’s stuff that needs to be worked out, so I’ve just been trying to help on stuff like that,” Johnson said.

The Wildcats do return some of their best players from the 2022 team, including unanimous preseason All-Big 12 selection Goodwin.

“I had two pretty good years, so a lot of experience, but, to me, that doesn’t really mean a whole lot because I haven’t accomplished anything yet,” he said.

Their fearless leader, Coach Hughes, is ready to begin his fifth season at K-State. Plus, he signed for even more. Hughes agreed to a contract extension in August.

“Every time I put that KS on, it motivates me to win for this community and this athletic department,” Hughes said.

K-State’s captains are set. They will be Goodwin, infielder Roberto Pena and pitcher Blake Corsentino.

