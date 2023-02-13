Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, February 13, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Tennis: No. 22 Northwestern 4, Alabama 2

Women's Basketball: Alabama 69, Auburn 46

Countdown to Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

202 days

Did you Notice?

Despite the loss in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts set multiple records. His three rushing touchdowns tied a Super Bowl record, and he became the first ever quarterback to rush for at least two touchdowns and throw for one in a Super Bowl. He finished with 304 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

Also for the Eagles, DeVonta Smith had seven receptions for 100 yards in the Super Bowl.

Alabama's women's basketball has now beaten Auburn nine times in a row dating back to 2020 after its latest win inside Coleman Coliseum Sunday afternoon.

Justin Thomas had a strong final round 65 at the WM Phoenix Open to finish fourth at -13. It's his best finish of the 2022-23 season so far. Meanwhile, Emma Talley finished tied for fourth at the Vic Open in Australia

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

February 13, 1985 : Ray Perkins labeled his signing class "as a group who will help sustain the Alabama tradition of excellence." Among those signing with Alabama were stellar running backs Bobby Humphrey and Gene Jelks, the state's premier offensive linemen Larry Rose and Howard Cross and out-of-state defensive aces Anthony Smith and Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“There is no way that me or anyone else could be like Coach Bryant. I think it would be ridiculous for anyone to try.” – Ray Perkins

