Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reflects On LeBron James' Scoring Record

LBJ has scored 38,390 career regular season points.

Last Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar power forward LeBron James set the NBA's all-time regular season scoring record of 38,390 career points in a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, during the final game for a very strange Lakers roster. The next night, team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka started a massive personnel overhaul, bringing in much better depth around James and co-star Anthony Davis.

Davis reflected on his teammate's superlative scoring career after the contest. James has yet to add on to his total, having sat out LA's last two games (during which the team has gone 1-1) with a sore left ankle.

"He's been a big part of our team's success, a big part of my success, a leader in all kinds of ways, all kinds of facets of the game on and off the floor, a great human being, family guy, check all the boxes," Davis said. "[James's setting the new scoring record is] definitely well-deserved. I know he put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this game."