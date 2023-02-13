Around Town Briefs 2/13/23

CHANGING CLIMATE: How do native peoples understand and respond to our changing climate?

Michael Wassegijig Price, who serves as the traditional ecological knowledge specialist for the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, will address that question and others during his “Thursdays at the U” lecture Thursday at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.

Price’s presentation, “Aanji-kamigaa--Changing Earth: Anishinaabe Insights on Adapting to Changing Climate,” will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall at the Rice Lake campus.

His role as TEK specialist involves integrating Anishinaabe language and cultural perspectives into research methods and resource management to make science more culturally relevant.

Scientific terms like “tipping point,” “positive feedback loop” and “carbon footprint” are foreign to many tribal elders and community members. A basic level of science is required to understand each of these complex dynamics.

Price’s presentation will focus on the development of Anishinaabe vocabulary and concepts used to describe the abrupt changes brought on by climate change. He also will suggest ways to understand and adapt to a rapidly changing environment from an Anishinaabe world view.

Price holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Benedictine College and a master’s degree in forestry from the University of Montana. Price also completed a certificate in Ojibwe language instruction from Bemidji State University. He is Anishinaabe and an enrolled member of the Wikwemikong First Nations, Canada.

For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu .

• • •

LIBRARY DONATION: The RCU Foundation made a $300,000 gift to the Friends of the Whitehall Public Library’s “Roots and Wings” campaign.

The money from the campaign will be used to construct a new library facility in downtown Whitehall.

“We are so pleased to be the recipients of this generous grant from the RCU Foundation,” said Amanda Hegge, director of the Whitehall Public Library. “Without this gift, we would not be in the position to break ground on our library project this year.”

“Libraries enhance the quality of life for all,” said Tom Huffcutt, secretary of the RCU Foundation board. “We are honored to support the new Whitehall Public Library as it will ensure that community members from Whitehall and beyond will have a place to gather and learn for years to come.”

Construction is expected to begin this year. The new library is expected to open in 2024.

From staff reports