Leader Telegram

Divorces 2/13/23

9 days ago

Chippewa County

Calvin D. Conrad, 27, Bloomer, Amber R. Miles, 28, Cochrane.

Erin E. Peterson, 42, Brandon L. Peterson, 43, both of Bloomer.

Dunn County

Stacy L. Johansen, 51, Menomonie, Jon D. Johansen, 54, Colfax.

Amy R. Luther, 37, Brandon D. Luther, 37, both of Menomonie.

Annette M. Hoffman, 33, Boyceville, Ross A. Hoffman, 34, Menomonie.

Eau Claire County

Zachary W. Mercer, 31, Lake Hallie, Ravae C. Mercer, 29, Chippewa Falls.

Kyle J. Brockman, 34, Temple, Texas, Melissa M. Brockman, 37, Eau Claire.

James J. Gutsch, 50, Carol L. Gutsch, 57, both of Eau Claire.

Jean M. Dreger, 50, Eric R. Dreger, 50, both of Altoona.

