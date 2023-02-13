Divorces 2/13/23

Chippewa County
Calvin D. Conrad, 27, Bloomer, Amber R. Miles, 28, Cochrane.
Erin E. Peterson, 42, Brandon L. Peterson, 43, both of Bloomer.
Dunn County
Stacy L. Johansen, 51, Menomonie, Jon D. Johansen, 54, Colfax.
Amy R. Luther, 37, Brandon D. Luther, 37, both of Menomonie.
Annette M. Hoffman, 33, Boyceville, Ross A. Hoffman, 34, Menomonie.
Eau Claire County
Zachary W. Mercer, 31, Lake Hallie, Ravae C. Mercer, 29, Chippewa Falls.
Kyle J. Brockman, 34, Temple, Texas, Melissa M. Brockman, 37, Eau Claire.
James J. Gutsch, 50, Carol L. Gutsch, 57, both of Eau Claire.
Jean M. Dreger, 50, Eric R. Dreger, 50, both of Altoona.
