Chiefs' Chad Henne says Super Bowl win will be final game

Chad Henne is calling it a career in a manner few in football are able to -- as a Super Bowl champion.

The veteran quarterback took to social media shortly after his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night to say the game would be his last in the NFL.

"Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight and another ring," he wrote on Instagram.

Henne, 37, didn't play in Kansas City's dramatic 38-35 win, although it looked like he might enter the game when Patrick Mahomes aggravated a right ankle injury late in the first half. Mahomes was hobbled but never missed time, instead leading the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in the past four seasons.

Henne has been with Kansas City for both titles (the other came in Super Bowl LIV). He has been mostly a backup to Mahomes in his five seasons with the Chiefs but has been reliable when Kansas City needed him, including leading a 98-yard touchdown drive after Mahomes initially hurt the ankle in the team's 27-20 divisional round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last month.

Henne broke into the league in 2008 as a second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins . He played four seasons in Miami, then another five for Jacksonville before signing with Kansas City in 2018.

Overall, he played 78 career games (54 starts), completing 1,200 of 2,015 passes for 13,290 yards, with 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.