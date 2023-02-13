West Orange High School Mock Trial Team Reaches Quarterfinals of Essex County Competition

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The West Orange High School Mock Trial Team reached the quarterfinals of the Essex County Mock Trial Competition, held Feb. 7 in Newark Veteran's Courthouse.

"We reached the Essex County quarterfinals but lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy in a vigorously contested trial on Feb. 7," said faculty advisor Tony Edelestein.

"The trial was presided over by two Superior Court judges: Hon. Harold W. Fullilove and Hon. Cynthia Santamauro. Both judges were highly complimentary of the team members," he added.

In Mock Trial, the students spend three months preparing for the competition, and they perform all the roles of attorneys and witnesses. This year's team is comprised exclusively of students who have never participated in a mock trial before.

In addition to Edelstein, Janine Sullivan and William Redden also serve as faculty advisors. The team received coaching help from Robert S. Roglieri, Esq. of the law firm Trenk Isabel Siddiqui & Shahdanian, P.C. and from Nora Sullivan (Ms. Sullivan's daughter), who is a senior at American University and participates in Mock Trial at the collegiate level.

Not pictured in photo above: Ryan Sinha, Adam Chudziak, Cuba McLean



