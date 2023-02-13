Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
KTNV 13 Action News

Football fans look forward to 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

By Jaewon Jung,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwRJw_0klNhxfR00

Las Vegas (KTNV) — Thousands of football fans packed the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Sunday evening to watch Super Bowl LVII.

Erika Vela, marketing coordinator for the venue, said about 8,000 fans attended the watch party.

13 Action News spoke with fans at the event. There were people who traveled from near and far to watch the big game.

Zachary Potter and Baylor Farman live in Las Vegas.

"We love downtown. Downtown is where it's at," said Furman.

They said they have been coming to watch the Super Bowl at the events center for six years.

"We live just down the road so we love coming downtown," said Potter. "This is where locals love to go."

Angela Esqueda traveled to Sin City from Los Angeles. She said the atmosphere keeps her coming back.

"You can walk around. Everyone's all excited. It's just a great atmosphere," said Esqueda.

With the Superbowl coming to Las Vegas next year, many fans from out of state said they may make a return to watch the big game in person. It's estimated next year's Superbowl will bring in about $500 million to the local economy.

"It'll be an amazing thing for Vegas," said Potter. "I'm so ready for it. It'll bring a very good crowd here. It'll bring a lot of revenue, especially the Strip. It'll bring a lot of people in. It'll be amazing."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Caesars Palace guest hits it big, winning $401K jackpot
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect opens applications for local businesses
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Country artist Sam Hunt Coming To Resorts World for two-night engagement
Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Third time's a charm: Flamingo guest gets lucky playing poker
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Depeche Mode adds second show at T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy